UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00009196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00129545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,890,928 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

