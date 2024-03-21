UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given New $6.22 Price Target at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.01 to $6.22 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 1,293,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

