UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.01 to $6.22. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96. 226,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 943,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TIGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.