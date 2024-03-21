UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.01 to $6.22. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96. 226,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 943,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

