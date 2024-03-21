Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $414,252.30 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

