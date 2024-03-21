UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

URGN stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $350.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $306,829. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

