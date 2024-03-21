Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BTF)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BTF opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

