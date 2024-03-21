Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BTF)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
BTF opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $23.25.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.