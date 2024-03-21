Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.29

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 90711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 596,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 171,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

