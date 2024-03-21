VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,373,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549,055. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

