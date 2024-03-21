Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.85

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 83917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

