Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.42. 375,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,216. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

