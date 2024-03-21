Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,887.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.