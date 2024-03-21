Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

