Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

