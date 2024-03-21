Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VTWG opened at $194.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $173.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

