Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

