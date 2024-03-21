Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,759,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

