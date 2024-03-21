Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.84

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.84 and last traded at $226.69, with a volume of 73473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.55.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.