Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.11. 3,036,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.24 and its 200-day moving average is $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

