Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $483.15. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
