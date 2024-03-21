Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.78

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 3440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

