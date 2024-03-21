Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.24

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 5589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
