Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.24

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 5589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.