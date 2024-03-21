Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 8.3% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,593. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.