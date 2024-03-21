Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 280,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.38. 3,567,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.