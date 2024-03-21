Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.