Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.68 on Monday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -397.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

