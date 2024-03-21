Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.51 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Verge has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

