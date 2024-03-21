Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,441.21 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $13,441.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00632616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00128840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00212581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00051963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00121569 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,985,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

