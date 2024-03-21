Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 10,955 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $209,288.68.

On Thursday, March 14th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $256,225.38.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $292,567.49.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VERX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vertex by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $14,065,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.