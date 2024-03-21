Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 82,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,112,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

