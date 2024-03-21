Vest Financial LLC Buys 33,918 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

