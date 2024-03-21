Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.05 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

