Vest Financial LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,924 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

