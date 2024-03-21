Vest Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,492,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

SM Energy stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

