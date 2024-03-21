Vest Financial LLC Invests $245,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

