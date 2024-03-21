Vest Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

