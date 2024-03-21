Vest Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

FNF opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

