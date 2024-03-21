Vest Financial LLC Invests $283,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

