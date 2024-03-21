Vest Financial LLC Purchases 11,185 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

