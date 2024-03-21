Vest Financial LLC Purchases 31,902 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a market cap of $381.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

