Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,355 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Buckle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Buckle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Up 3.0 %

BKE stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.