Vest Financial LLC Takes $250,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

CRC opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

