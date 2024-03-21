Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 2.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 1,592,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,481,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

