Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 442,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $115,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.16. The company has a market capitalization of $533.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.