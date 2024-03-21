Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,589. The firm has a market cap of $532.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

