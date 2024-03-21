Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 442,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $89,109,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $289.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,058. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.41. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

