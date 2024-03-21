Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) versus KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head to Head Analysis

Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.12 $1.00 billion $0.97 24.43

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.5% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vision Sensing Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sensing Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Vision Sensing Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sensing Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.45% 38.33% 10.81%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Vision Sensing Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

