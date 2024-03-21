W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.7 %

WPC stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

