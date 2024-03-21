W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $1,016.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $935.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $820.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,016.89.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

