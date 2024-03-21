W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.18. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.26 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,016.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,016.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $935.89 and its 200-day moving average is $820.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

