W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,021.08

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,021.08 and last traded at $1,015.55, with a volume of 7830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,016.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $935.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $820.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

